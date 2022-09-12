NEWS
Our findings so far on Tukur Mamu ‘mind boggling’ – DSS
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday hinted that the investigation of Tukur Mamu had produced shocking revelations.
Mamu is the negotiator between the government and terrorists who kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers in March.
The citizen was repatriated last Wednesday after he was intercepted in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on his way to Saudi Arabia.
DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said the service had observed overzealous comments by some sections of the public.
The spokesman vowed that the agency would not be distracted by skewed narratives pervading the media space.
The DSS requests to be left alone to concentrate on investigations it disclosed resulted in mind-boggling outcomes.
Atiku condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah
Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.
Yet-to-be-identified assailants opened fire on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District late on Sunday killing an unspecified number of police officers attached to the lawmaker.
Reacting to the development on his Facebook page late Sunday night, Atiku said the attack on Ubah stands condemned and offered condolences to the families of those injured and killed in the attack.
The PDP presidential flagbearer wrote, “The attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country.”
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said there was an attack on the men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure were still unknown.
He said, “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today(Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enugu-Ukwu.
“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored. Further details shall be communicated please.”
Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, kill policemen
An unspecified number of police operatives have been killed at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, as unidentified gunmen attacked the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.
Sources said the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, and police operatives in convoy responded.
The source said the gunmen may have been after the senator, but there is no evidence to prove this.
Iyke Orji, a social media user said, “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t impromptu stuff.
“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in number and they were attacked.
“All their arms were collected. The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in number.”
But another source, who begged not to be named, said six policemen were killed in the attack.
Senator Ubah could not be reach for confirmation as his line remained busy.
The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.
He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”
He promised to brief journalists on the findings of the command.
Insecurity: Matawalle’s religious organization, others organize special prayers in Zamfara
The former national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, and other prominent individuals in Zamfara State led hundreds of Muslims in the state in a special prayer for divine intervention considering the security challenges ravaging the entire state.
The prayer was organized by Governor Matawalle’s religious organization in Gusau Central Juma’at Mosque
Some of the key leaders who led the prayers include the State Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani; and Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, among others.
The group also prayed for the success of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s administration in the state.
Alhaji Shinkafi also prayed to Almighty Allah (SWA) to guide the country’s leaders in making decisions that would affect the lives of many Zamfara State people positively and assist the state in overcoming some of the challenges it is facing, especially in the areas of insecurity, corruption, and economic development.
He also donated N5 million cash on behalf of Governor Matawalle.
The Emir of Gusau said that the special prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an would be a continued exercise in the state.
