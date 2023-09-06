Otu, Kalu, others lead Imo APC gov campaign

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a fresh list of 225-man council to drive the national governorship campaign taking place in Imo State ahead of the November 11 election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu.

The development is coming one week after the ruling party denied releasing viral documents containing notable names of chairmen, co-chairmen and members of campaign councils for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State was appointed as the head of the 225-member council.

Otu will be assisted by Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Nigeria’s new minister of innovation, science and technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who are selected as co-chairmen of the campaign council.

Other notable members include former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu; Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and leading Nollywood actor, Zack Orji.

The statement partly read, “National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in consultation with the National Working Committee has approved the composition of the Imo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council with the primary purpose of leading the Gubernatorial Campaign in Imo State and ensuring the triumph of our great party at the November 11, 2023, Governorship election.”

Continuing, the APC national organising secretary disclosed that while Ganduje, members of the NWC and the 225-man campaign train will be treated to a dinner on September 15 at the Governor’s Banquet Hall in Owerri, the inauguration ceremony of the council will hold at Landmark Event Centre the following day.

“A valedictory dinner for the National Chairman, NWC and newly inaugurated leaders and members of the National Gubernatorial Campaign Council will follow on Saturday, 16 September by 7:00 p.m. at the same Governor’s Banquet Hall in Owerri, Imo State,” Argungu said.