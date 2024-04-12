Otti mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed shock and grief over the death of the first Civilian Governor of the Old Abia State, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Otti who described Onu’s death as “a huge loss to Abia State, Ebonyi State, the Igbo nation and Nigeria as a whole,” promised to immortalise him.

The Governor in a statement on his verified X handle , said Onu was a statesman who lived an honest life devoid of dubiousness.

He said:It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing of a distinguished leader and pioneer, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the First Civilian Governor of the Old Abia State. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his remarkable legacy.

Dr. Onu was a man of exceptional character and wisdom, whose contributions to our state and nation will never be forgotten. His commitment to public service was unparalleled, and his leadership qualities are exemplary and guidance for all. His statesmanship and dedication to the welfare of our people have set a standard for all of us in public service.

His life was a testament to the power of decency, decorum, and contentment. In honour of Dr Onu, we pledge to continue the democratic journey he so bravely charted, ensuring that the well-being of every Abian remains our utmost priority. His legacy will live on as we strive to emulate his virtues and uphold the values he cherished.

Our thoughts are with the Onu family, the people of Ebonyi State, and all who grieve this monumental loss.

May his soul find eternal peace, and may those he left behind find strength during this difficult time.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It is with a heavy heart that we received the news of the passing of a distinguished leader and pioneer, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the First Civilian Governor of the Old Abia State.<br><br>As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his remarkable legacy. Dr. Onu was a man of exceptional… <a href=”https://t.co/MmWWkvIYCB”>pic.twitter.com/MmWWkvIYCB</a></p>— Alex Otti (@alexottiofr) <a href=”https://twitter.com/alexottiofr/status/1778559722217505081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 11, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>