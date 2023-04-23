Sunday, April 23, 2023
HomeNEWSOtti: Gowon bows to pressure, suspends Abia prayer rally
NEWS

Otti: Gowon bows to pressure, suspends Abia prayer rally

0
Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat
Gowon suspends prayer fo Abia governor elect, Alex Otti

Former Military head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has bowed to pressure and suspended the Prayer Rally billed to usher in the administration of Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti.

Gowon, the founder of Nigeria Prays, had come under fire over his plan to visit Abia state on the ground of a Prayer Rally, scheduled for Sunday, 23 April, 2023.

However, the coordinator of the Prayer Rally, Apostle Chuks Alozie during the weekend, said Gowon had suspended the programme due to criticisms.

According to Alozie, Gowon said he refused to be dragged into the murky waters of politics over a genuine call for prayers.

“We will continue to pray and strive for the peace and unity of Nigeria, especially Abia State,” Apostle Alozie quoted the General to have said.

Otti of the Labour Party won the March 18 governorship election in Abia after defeating his closest rival Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

 

Previous article
APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council
Next article
Chelsea to use wantaway star to sign Victor Osimhen ahead of Man Utd
Ganiyu Hamzat
Ganiyu Hamzat
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network