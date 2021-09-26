LIFESTYLES
Other things one can use a condom for!
When one mentions the word condom, you often think of sex and protection.
While that may be true, condoms over the recent years have been used for various things other than sex.
According to Thrillist magazine, these are some of the things one can use a condom for besides protection during sex:
1. Clean the toilet
Should you need a quick and easy way to fish out dirt in your toilet, use a condom to clean out dirt inside your toilet seat.
2. Opening something strong
Rubber or elastic material tends to open tight-lid containers. According to Home-Magazine, using the condom as a rubber glove to open the tight-lid containers offers the best result.
3. Sneaking booze
According to many condom manufacturers, the strength of a condom can hold up to four quarts of liquid and can go easily be snuck in undetected.
4. Make them socks
According to some fashion pundits, many people have used condoms as socks in times of fashion emergencies. Talk about real protection, right!
5. Phone protection
This rubber structure can also be used as a phone protector during the rainy seasons. Condoms are great for waterproof.
6. Great as an ice pack
If you are a sportsmen and women and suffer a sports injury, one can use a condom to load ice packs to wrap around your injury.
LIFESTYLES
5 romantic ways to wake your partner up in the morning
Waking up to a romantic morning with your bae beside you is pure bliss. The feelings of love are heightened in the morning and both you and your partner will feel the love a little extra when waking up next to each other. But instead of doing it the usual and boring way, you can make waking up next to your partner romantic and sensual. And so, here are some romantic ways to make it lovey-dovey.
1. Tell them how special they are
Whisper sweet nothings into your partner’s ear and make them feel adored and special. Tell them how lucky and blessed you feel to have someone like them. If you want to turn it a notch up, you can start whispering sensual things into their ear to turn them on, which can then lead to a steamy session in bed!
2. Cute kisses
Kisses are the most intimate and purest show of love. You can kiss your partner slightly on their forehead, lips, cheeks or nose to portray your love for them. Your partner will definitely love it. It will let them feel loved and cared for.
3. Food preparations
Prepare an amazing and mouthwatering breakfast for your love. Nothing screams romantic than a breakfast-in-bed. If you’re a bit shy in expressing your emotions then this is the perfect way to do something that won’t require you to speak up. A full belly in the morning will let your partner know that you’re all in for the effort it takes.
4. Shower time
You can pull your partner in the shower along with you. It’s intense, romantic and passionate. A quick or a hot shower will do the trick for a morning love routine. What’s more, you both will be saving water while having a steamy shower session!
5. Calls and texts
If you stay away from your partner, then sending a cute morning text or calling them straightaway will give them all the feels! You can say ‘I love you’ as a simple gesture of love. This will surely strengthen the bond between you both, accounting for a great day ahead.
LIFESTYLES
Unfriend these types of people from your life
There are people who are good for you and your life but then there are those who have a negative impact and you may not have realised. As we age, we start getting an idea of what we want and the kind of people who are good for us or not. Many of us may have filtered a few amid the pandemic when the reality of many people surfaced. But are you still friends with the wrong ones? Here is a list of 5 types of friends that you must eliminate from your life.
1. Over competitive friend
Being competitive is healthy and absolutely fine, but then there are those who are always striving to beat you and compete with you. Got something new? The person will try to get a better version of it. You do not need such people because they have a strong negative vibe in them and it may be annoying you somewhere deep down.
2. Ditcher
There are people who are up for every activity you ask them to join you for. Then there are those who ditch you way too much. You do not need ditchers. Once or twice is fine but not every time. Also, the excuse should be genuine if he or she is canceling, the person is not worth the effort if rescheduling is the only thing you have been doing.
3. Negative souls
Those who see the glass half empty all the time are a major negative influence you can do away with. If a talk with the person always makes you feel dark or demotivated by the end, it is a sign that this person needs to go.
4. Over moody
Agreed some people are moody by nature but if it is happening a bit too many times where one moment he/she is all kisses and hugs and laughter but the next day does not even pick up your phone or is angry with you for no reason and is chilling with someone else. You do not need a hot and cold person and waste half your time determining how the other would react.
5. Me, me and me
You are no one’s therapist! If someone calls you or meets and talks just about his/her problems in life and when you tell yours it is brushed off, snip them out. Any relationship is a two way traffic. In friendship both friends are involved, they cannot have a monologue every time.
LIFESTYLES
6 Tips to help you date an older woman
Gone are the days when the woman in your life had to be younger than you or of the same age. Nowadays, many men prefer older women for several reasons. But how does a younger man go about it? How differently should an older woman be treated? Does he open doors for her and be all chivalrous because she is older? Does he have to be more knowledgeable to show her that age is just a number? Here are 6 important tips that will guide you in dating an older woman.
1. Remember they are wiser
Unlike younger women, older women are wiser as they have more experience than a younger woman. She has far more experience in life so you have to keep in mind that she will always have more wisdom, be less impulsive and values will be very different.
2. Remind her that she still has it in her
As a woman ages, she, like any human would, loves to be told that she is beautiful and that she is glowing. Compliment her genuinely and honestly. Make her feel that she still has it in her.
3. She can see through games
An older woman is past playing games and is not interested in a “time pass” relationship unless she says so. She can see through dishonesty and child-play games. Don’t waste her time as she is looking for a man not a boy. You should be confident, mature and know what you want from life to an extent.
4. She isn’t your mom
You cannot and should not expect her to be your mother and look for a motherly figure in older women. It is a huge turn off for them and may run away if she sees a boy and not a man in you. Childish behaviour is not their forte and they are done with enough of it in their past. Let’s just say that they are past it and they have no place for drama in their lives.
5. Commitment
Older women have had their share of boys who were commitment phobic or were one themselves when younger. Although it is not necessary so be crystal clear in the beginning if you are not up for a commitment in the future. It is possible that she is not either and if she is, she will like the fact that you were upfront and honest and tread the relationship lines accordingly.
6. “For your age”
These three words are a SIN when it comes to dating an older woman. Do not even accidentally say that “you look great for your age”, “your skin is glowing for your age”, “you are like my mother”… oh no! Most older women are sensitive to these words. So a filter on your words perhaps?
