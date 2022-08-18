POLITICS
Osun: PDP constitutes Caretaker Committee
A month after the Osun State governorship election, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) constituted a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election held in Osun State having garnered 403,371 votes against his runner-up, the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, Thursday explained that it performed the function on behalf of National Executive Committee (NEC) to give the party direction in the state.
They appointed Dr. Adekunle Akindele as the Chairman and Barr. Hashim Abioye as the Caretaker Committee Secretary.
Other members of the committee include Barr. Niyi Owolade, Chief Mrs. Ayo Awolowo, Dr. B.T. Salami, Engr. Adetoye Ogunboyega and Alh. Razaq Oyelani.
The statement read in part “The decision which is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the previous Caretaker Committee, is in line with the powers of the NWC under the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).
“The Osun State Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in Osun State, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months); or till a new Executive Committee is elected.
“The PDP charges all members of our Party in Osun to remain united and focused on our Party’s mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”
2023: APC asks court to disqualify all PDP candidates in Rivers
The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it’s governorship candidate, Sim Fubara and thirty-one others before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, over “non compliance to electorial act”.
The APC is praying the court to disqualify all the candidates of the PDP for 2023 general elections for “delaying” to forward the register containing the names of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission within thirty days as required by law.
The APC also wants the court to disqualify all the PDP candidates in the state for not properly signing the letter contianing the names of the candidates before forwarding it.
When the matter was mentioned in court on Thursday, counsel to APC, CC Dike moved motion exparte for substituted service to all the respondents.
The court subsequently granted the order which allows the plaintiff to serve the respondents by pasting the court processes on their building.
Presiding Judge, Justice, Ayuah Phoebe before adjourning till 31st of August, 2022 for hearing, directed the plaintiff to effect service to the respondents before the next adjourned date.
2023: Why I will leave office a happy man, move without escorts – Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he would leave office a happy man in 2023.
Wike explained that he is happy leaving office because his administration has not disgraced the people, adding that he has fulfilled his promises.
He spoke during the flag-off of a flyover project in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.
Wike said only failed leaders move around with security details after leaving office.
According to Wike, “Already, I am leaving. In the next few months, I am gone but I am happy going because my people are happy I did not disgrace them.
“I am going without having any policemen following me on the streets. There is nobody that can touch me in any street because I have done what the people want me to do.
“It is only those that have failed because they have done anything for their people that carry soldiers after leaving office. I don’t have one to follow me. Even if they give me, I won’t take it. I want to move alone.”
Kwankwaso appoints Tinubu’s ex-campaign group Director-General as campaign spokesperson
Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has appointed Abdulmumin Jibrin and Ladipo Johnson as his campaign council spokespersons.
The appointment of the duo was announced late Wednesday on Kwankwaso’s Twitter handle.
According to him, he appointed Jibrin and Johnson as spokespersons based on their wealth of experience in communications.
“I have approved the appointment of Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin and Barr. Ladipo Johnson as spokespersons for my campaign council.
“I have no doubt that the duo will use their wealth of experience in communications and vast networks to deliver on our mandate for a New Nigeria,” he said.
Jibrin is a Nigerian politician, businessman and former member of the Nigerian House of Representatives.
He was the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group before he dumped the All Progressives Congress in May 2022.
Johnson, on the other hand, is a solicitor of law who practises in Nigeria. Apart from being a lawyer, he is also a politician and a farmer.
He was first nominated as Kwankwaso’s running mate to beat the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
