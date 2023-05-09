Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Osun guber: Heavy police presence in Osogbo as Supreme Court delivers judgment

There is heavy police presence in major junctions and roundabouts in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday morning.

Areas of the town with police presence include, Olaiya junction, Oke-Fia and LAMECO roundabouts, Old Garage/Freedom Park, Ayetoro roundabout, Osun State High Court premises, among others.

The presence of the policemen armed to the teeth may not be unconnected to the judgment of the Supreme Court slated for today in Abuja.

The apex court had fixed today, Tuesday, for judgement after entertaining hearing from Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the matter of the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election.

The election was won by Ademola Adeleke but was later upturned by the Osun gubernatorial election tribunal.

However, the Appellate Court reversed the judgment of the tribunal and declared Ademola Adeleke duly elected as Osun Governor.

 

