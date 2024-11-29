Osun govt to commence new minimum wage payment December

Osun State government and labour leaders have announced the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage of N75,554,28 for all categories of workers including local government employees.

The state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Friday said the payment is to take effect officially from December 1, 2024.

Alimi in the statement said an indication to this effect came after extensive and exhaustive negotiations between the Osun State Government team and members of the state organised labour.

Oluomo Alimi also announced in the statement that the Governor equally approved an improved pension package of 25,000 across board to all pensioners in the state in consideration of the plight of the senior citizens throughout the state.

The state government reads, “The present gestures to both public service workers and pensioners in the state is a testament to the affirmation of the top most priority accorded workers and pensioners in the Five Point Agenda of the Adeleke-led administration geared towards ensuring a productive and public service that will ultimately bring about effective and efficient service delivery.

“It is to be noted that, the implementation of the New Minimum Wage is in line with the table arrived at following extensive and exhaustive deliberations between the government team on one side and labour leaders on the other.

“Among the parameters taken into consideration include but are not limited to the availability of revenue, possible revenue forecast, existing debt burdens as well as sustainability and continued growth and development of Osun State.

“The effective date of the commencement of the New National Minimum Wage in Osun State is 1st of December, 2024 while one month arrears shall also be paid accordingly.

“It is also to be noted that other salary structures within the public service system would be attended to as appropriate.

“Accordingly, all public servants in the state including Local Government employees are enjoined to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Governor with renewed vigour and ability.”

DAILY POST gathered that the signatories to the implementation of the approved National Minimum Wage of 75,554,28 from the Government side are the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye; Head Of Service, Samuel Ayanleye Aina; Commissioner for Finance, Sola Ogungbile; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Akeem Bello; Accountant General of Osun State, Olawale Rasheed Alabi; Permanent Secretary, Human Resources and Capacity Building, Olugbenga Fadele; Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of Osun State Ministry of Justice, Marufat Bello.

Those who signed on behalf of the Labour team, according to the statement are “Christopher Abimbola Arapasopo, Nigerian Labour Congress Chairman, Osun state; Bimbo Fasansi, Trade Union Congress Chairman, Osun state; Lasun Akindele and Joint Negotiation Council Chairman, Osun state.”