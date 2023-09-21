Thursday, September 21, 2023
Osun Govt reopens State Poly amid leadership crisis

Osun State Government has announced the reopening of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

The reopening was made public via a statement contained in a Public Service Announcement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole on Wednesday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, “This is to inform the general public, especially staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the re-opening of the institution.

“This step is taken by Government to ensure that academic activities in the institution are not disrupted further.

“Staff and students are hereby enjoined to ensure that peaceful co-existence reigns within and outside the institution’s campus.”

The institution has been embroiled in a leadership tussle.

The State government had suspended the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo over alleged maladministration and financial misappropriation.

An Acting Rector, Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi was subsequently appointed by the State government.

Disagreeing with the decision, the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, suspended academic activities.

The National Industrial Court, Ibadan Division, reinstated Odetayo as Rector, but the State government in a bit to avert crisis closed the school for two weeks.

