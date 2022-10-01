Osun: Court nullifies Gov Oyetola’s nomination as APC candidate

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy Governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi in the just recently concluded Osun gubernatorial election.

The court ruled that the submission of their names to INEC by Governor Mai Mala Buni violated the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act 2022.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) in April this year went to court to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his deputy as the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun Election.

Justice Emeka Nwite in his judgment sided with the submissions of the Plaintiff’s counsel and ruled as null and void, the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and Benedict Alabi by the APC.

The court also held that Governor Buni violated the provision of sections of the Constitution because he held dual executive positions as the Governor of Yobe State and as well, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of APC.

The court held that all actions taken by Governor Buni, including submitting the names of Governor Oyetola and his Deputy to INEC, amounted to a nullity in law.

Counsel to Gov Oyetola has maintained he will appeal the verdict.