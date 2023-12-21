Thursday, December 21, 2023
NEWS

Osun Assembly passes 2024 Appropriation Bill of N273,908,997,410.00

The Osun State House of Assembly has approved an Appropriation bill of N273,908,997,410 for the 2024 fiscal year.

This information was made available in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Tiamiyu on Thursday in Osogbo.

The statement revealed that “The motion for the Bill to be read for the third time, which signals the Approval of the House, was moved by the Majority Leader Babajide Kofoworola who is also a member of the Finance and Appropriation Committee.

“The passage of the bill came after the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Olumide Fatunmise at the plenary on Wednesday, 20th December 2023.”

The statement also revealed that the final copy of the Bill will be produced and forwarded to Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent.

