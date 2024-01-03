Osun APC tackles Aregbesola over power sharing agreement claim

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, of going against an agreement made between him and a former governor of the state, Bisi Akande and President Bola Tinubu, over the re-election ambition of Gboyega Oyetola.

The party, while reacting to the claim by Aregbesola that an agreement was reached on August 26, 2021, that his faction be considered in forming the government by giving it one-third of the appointments in the second term of Oyetola’s administration, alleged that Aregbesola cooked up the claim to re-launch himself back to political relevance in the state.

The APC noted that he (Aregbesola) was referring to the agreement he allegedly reached with the Adeleke Dynasty.

Osun APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, said the only agreement endorsed by Tinubu and Akande happened in December 2020 and that Aregbesola reneged on the said agreement.

The statement reads in part: “At the end of the meeting, it was Aregbesola who prepared the contents of the resolutions and gave it to Akande to vet before it was passed on to the leaders of the party. And part of the agreement was that there would be an automatic ticket for Oyetola and that while Oyetola would be allowed to face governance without interference from any quarters, the trio of Akande, Aregbesola and Oyetola will lead, guide, coordinate and administer the party as the apex body.”