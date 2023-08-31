Thursday, August 31, 2023
HomePOLITICSOsun APC expels Aregbesola’s ally, two Adeleke’s aides
POLITICS

Osun APC expels Aregbesola’s ally, two Adeleke’s aides

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Osun APC expels Aregbesola’s ally

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday announced the expulsion of 84 members majority of whom are members of the defunct The Osun Progressives.

Prominent on the list of those expelled was Mr. Rasaq Salinsile, the chairman of the faction supported by the ex-governor, Rauf Aregbesola, at the peak of the leadership crises that ravaged APC before the last governorship election in the state.

Also expelled were Mr. Biyi Odunlade and Temilade Olokungboye, who have both taken up appointments from Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke as Commissioner for Political Affairs and Special Adviser, Children Affairs, respectively.

A glance through the list also revealed that many of the expelled members drawn across all local government areas in the state, were those who took up appointments as local government caretaker committee members under the Adeleke administration.

A statement announcing the suspension of the affected members, signed by the State APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, further read in parts, “Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct and actions that embarrassed and brought the party to disrepute.

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of expelling the following members:

  1. Akibu Olaiya – Iwo LG
  2. Yekeen Ajoke Nafisat – Iwo LG
  3. Wakeel Mutaleeb Adekunle – Iwo East LCDA
  4. Olufunke Akano – Iwo East LCDA
  5. Olatunji Idowu Ajoke- Iwo West LCDA
  6. Ajala Abayomi – Ayedire LG
  7. Adegboyega Semiu Adeniyi – Ayedire LG
  8. Sabitu Rofiat Omolayo – Ayedire South LCDA
  9. Oladeji Ismail – Ayedire South LCDA
  10. Tajudeen Akanbi – Olaoluwa LG
  11. Oyediran Quasim – Olaoluwa LG
  12. Ajetunmobi Moshood – Olaoluwa South LCDA
  13. Akintoye Opeyemi – Irewole LG
  14. Akerele Sunday – Irewole LG
  15. Pastor Peter Olaawo – Irewole LCDA
  16. Orisatola Surajudeen A. – Irewole LCDA
  17. Shariat O. Olaniyi – Ayedaade LG
  18. Akeem Olodude – Ayedaade LG
  19. Raji Sikiru – Ayedaade South LCDA
  20. Isaac Adeyemi Aderinoye – Ayedaade South LCDA
  21. Oyedeji Tawab O. – Osogbo LG
  22. Aderemi Tajudeen – Osogbo LG
  23. Kamoru Afusat Bolanle – Osogbo South LCDA
  24. Ibrahim Mumini Tunde – Osogbo South LCDA
  25. Olayinka Musiliu Shina – Osogbo West LCDA
  26. Adewumi Ademola Taofeeq – Osogbo West LCDA
  27. Ajala Oladiran – Olorunda LG
  28. Abiola Omotosho – Olorunda LG
  29. Ganiyu Aliu O. – Olorunda North LCDA
  30. Lawal Olalekan – Olorunda North LCDA
  31. Ganiyu Adebayo A. – Olorunda Area Council
  32. Afolabi Olaniyi Olatunde – Olorunda Area Council
  33. Serifat Olayiwola – Ifelodun LG
  34. Olawale Morufu Adebukola – Ifelodun LG
  35. Ajibade Olatunji Ganiyu – Ifelodun North LCDA
  36. Oladunjoye Rasheed Taye – Ifelodun North LCDA
  37. Wale Agboola – Ifelodun Area Council
  38. Sulaiman Akeem – Ifelodun Area Council
  39. Odetayo Olubunmi – Odo Otin LG
  40. Agboola Dayo Remilekun – Odo Otin LG
  41. David Ajiboso – Odo Otin North LCDA
  42. Ajala Richard Folashade – Odo Otin North LCDA
  43. Ogunkanmi Adekunle – Odo Otin South LCDA
  44. Adepoju Kabiru – Odo Otin South LCDA
  45. Fadunmola Fatai A. – Boluwaduro LG
  46. Aina Olusola – Boluwaduro LG
  47. Oyekanmi Hajarat Adenike – Boluwaduro East LCDA
  48. Adewumi O. Olufemi – Boluwaduro East LCDA
  49. Teniola Alaba – Ilesa East LG
  50. Muraina Fatai Olusegun – Ilesa East LG
  51. Alaka Bode Olakunle – Ilesa North East LCDA
  52. Ojediran Folasade Kehinde – Ilesa North East LCDA
  53. Raji Azeez – Ilesa West LG
  54. Afolayan Kafayat – Ilesa West LG
  55. Kabir Ademola Hameed – Ilesa West Central LCDA
  56. Kazeem Kafayat – Ilesa West Central LCDA
  57. Agunlejika Adejuyigbe – Atakumosa West LG
  58. Ogundele Sesan Opeyemi – Atakumosa West LG
  59. Omidiji Olaolu – Atakumosa West LCDA
  60. Adejare Israel – Atakumosa West LCDA
  61. Oni Abiodun – Ife Central LG
  62. Ismail Busayo Alabelewe – Ife Central LG
  63. Chief Titus Awofesobi – Ife Central West LCDA
  64. Alhaji Akeem Oyeleye – Ife Central West LCDA
  65. Alhaji Omisakin Bisi – Ife East LG
  66. Ogunrinola Sayo – Ife East LG
  67. Oyewole Rafiu – Ife Ooye LCDA
  68. Adefioye Adegboyega – Ife Ooye LCDA
  69. Sangolade Olawale – Ife East Area Office
  70. Adekunle Toyin Asabi – Ife East Area Office
  71. Adeyeye Yinusa O. – Oriade LG
  72. Mathew Olamuyiwa Samuel – Oriade LG
  73. Samson Fakinyede Oladipo – Oriade South LCDA
  74. Oyediran Mikail – Oriade South LCDA
  75. Lamidi Oyeyemi – Obokun LG
  76. Dare Adarayaki- Obokun LG
  77. Oluseyi Oyinloye – Obokun LCDA
  78. Ogundele Ogunsanmi – Obokun LCDA
  79. Ismail Elewedi – Ejigbo Central LCDA
  80. Yekeen Adewale – Oyebisi Ejigbo South LCDA
  81. Muraina Atanda Adeleke – Ejigbo South LCDA
  82. Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye Halid – Osogbo West LCDA
  83. Comrade Biyi Odunlade – Ife Central LGA
  84. Hon. Rasak Salinsile – Iwo LGA

“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State. Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering.”

Previous article
Gabon coup leaders name General Brice Oligui Nguema as new leader
Next article
GAC meets Sanwo-Olu, Obasa over nominees’ rejection
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network