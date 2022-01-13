POLITICS
Osun 2022: PDP screens Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, four others for governorship poll
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday screened Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and Dotun Babayemi for its ticket, ahead of the Osun State governorship election.
Others also screened were Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Emmanuel Oluseye and Dele Adeleke.
The exercise, which lasted about three hours, took place at the Abuja national secretariat of the PDP, with the aspirants taking turns to appear before the five-member screening committee.
Briefing reporters after the exercise, the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, said the exercise was seamless.
He said the panel received a few petitions against one of the aspirants, adding that the petitions were treated on their merit.
Adoke said: “I can assure you that we shall turn in our report in the next 48 hours. Six of them came for the screening. We screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.
“We ensured that the process was transparent. We ensured that they were given fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.
“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective; which is to win the Osun State election.”
The party’s primary election is fixed for March 9, while the election proper will hold on July 16, going by the timeline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
POLITICS
Fayemi meets Tinubu over 2023 Presidency, Ekiti governorship poll
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Wednesday met All Progressives Congress leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the forthcoming APC governorship primary in Ekiti State and the 2023 Presidential poll.
Fayemi’s visit to Tinubu came barely two days after Tinubu revealed his intention to contest the Presidency.
Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, had discussions with Tinubu over the latter’s Presidential ambition and the need to ensure that the South-West gets the APC Presidential ticket.
To this end, it was learnt that the South-West APC may be endorsing one candidate in order to present a united front.
A politician who spoke with a national daily because he wasn’t authorised to speak with the press, said Fayemi and Tinubu’s relationship had become frosty in recent time due to Fayemi’s role in the sacking of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee and his hobnobbing with the APC Caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.
He recalled that Fayemi, who is also believed to be nursing a Presidential ambition, had been accused of victimising Tinubu’s supporters under the aegis of the South West Agenda 2023 led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye and preventing them from holding processions in the state. Pro-Tinubu groups had also conducted a parallel congress in Ekiti State.
Also, Fayemi in the forthcoming APC primary in Ekiti State, Fayemi is believed to be supporting the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, while Tinubu is supporting Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.
The politician said, “A lot is at stake in this APC governorship primary in Ekiti State. The Peoples Democratic Party is also very strong and the opposition will capitalise on any division in the APC. So, Fayemi came to see Tinubu in order to seek his support.”
“Discussions on 2023 also took place with a view to presenting one South-West consensus. If the South-West is divided, the region could be denied the APC Presidential ticket. So, such consultations will continue.”
POLITICS
2023: Soyinka distances self from Tinubu’s presidential ambition
Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has said that he has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.
In a statement on Wednesday, Soyinka debunked media reports linking him to such.
A post on social media last year quoted Soyinka as saying he would involve himself in politics and campaign for National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in 2023.
The viral statement quoted the playwright to have described Tinubu as his long-time friend.
But denying insinuations of supporting Tinubu, Soyinka said, “Here we go again, the same boring, illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters.
“One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify fake news and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.
“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even thought 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions.
“The signature of this latest moron is familiar — he or she does not even know the difference between ‘laureate and laurel.’ This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time.
“In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. The email account of the year’s nobel ‘laurel’ was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise, so who is this still politicking WS ‘Laurel?”
POLITICS
2023: Nobody’ll get our ticket on a silver platter, APC tells Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its 2023 presidential ticket will not be given to any aspirant on a silver platter.
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said this while reacting to the public declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s National Leader, in the 2023 presidential race.
With his disclosure to contest the presidency, Tinubu is likely to clash with his political ‘godson’, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also believed to be interested in the presidential race.
Buhari had on Wednesday, during an interview with Channels Television, said he did not care who succeeds him in 2023.
Reacting to the declaration of Tinubu, Nabena said, “The APC will not give any of its members’ presidential ticket on a platter of gold; there are procedures so he (Tinubu) should continue consulting. The APC is not a come-and-take party. He should consult even those contesting with him.
“So consultations should continue and whoever emerges at the primaries will be the party’s presidential candidate for 2023,” the party said.
What I told Buhari – Tinubu
Responding to a question from State House reporters, Tinubu said he had formally informed President Buhari about his ambition to contest the presidential election
“I answer that with categorical yes. I’ve informed the president of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting.
“And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult. You’ll soon hear all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I’ve informed Mr President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that.”
Asked what Buhari’s response was, Tinubu said: “That’s our business. He’s a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my ambition, is a lifelong ambition.
“So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You’re running a democratic dispensation, and you must adopt the principles and the values and the virtues of democracy. That’s it.”
Tinubu, while responding to a question that sought his views on a potential race between himself, Osinbajo, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in view of the presence of various support groups drumming support for them, he said: “I don’t want to discuss individuals now. I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, the vision, the capacity to rule, build on the foundation of Mr President, and turn Nigeria better.
“I’ve done that with yielding commitment in Lagos State. You’ve seen that experience and the capacity to turn things around and that is what we’re doing.”
When asked about what Nigerians should expect from him if elected, he said: “You want my manifesto now? Not yet. Not yet.”
When informed about the views of some Nigerians that he should remain a kingmaker, he said nothing stops a kingmaker from becoming a king.
“I’ve never seen the cap of a kingmaker before. That’s the truth. And I’ve never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country that a kingmaker cannot be a king unless you commit murder.
“So, whatever is your attribute is your own opinion. Me, I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and your story based upon your own perception”.
On the forthcoming APC convention for which no definite date had been fixed, he said: “It is certain that we’re going to get it.”
On whether the convention would hold next month, he said: “Oh, well. I’m not a spokesperson for the party. And the president is the leader of the party. So, expect convention, maybe if that’s added to your own anxiety, or the other party’s anxiety is good for us. We get it and we’ll get it done properly.”
He said the National Assembly and the president must be encouraged to review the Electoral Act saying “Whatever they come up with is what we must comply with.”
“There is no unlimited elasticity in what we face, because we have to plan and plan well, and be able to manage the time effectively. The great roadmap to success is the ability of a leader to do what he must do at the right time that it should be done. So, that to me, the electoral amendment point, we will still look at that collectively. And it is our country. It’s our democracy. We had adopted it and we will push it rigorously.”
