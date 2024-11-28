The purported appointment of Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji as the Asiwaju Musulumi of Osogboland by the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animashaun has received protests.

The Head of the Alasaro, Sheikh Sulaiman Ajao Akala condemned the appointment during a press briefing on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Sheikh Akala, who spoke on behalf of the Muslim community, described the appointment as a unilateral decision.

He also stated that the appointment was an attempt to create avoidable religious rise and disturb the peace enjoyed by the Osogbo Muslim community.

He said, “This unilateral decision of the Chief Imam is not only disappointing to the whole Muslim community but much unwholesome.

“It is best considered as an attempt to create avoidable religious crises in an otherwise peaceful Osogbo muslim community.

“Islam is a religion of peace which has a complete set of standard principles in virtually all facets of life.

“The ascendancy of Sheik Musa Animashaun to the position of the Chief Imam of Osogboland too is one of the proofs of the existence of this set of principles.”

The Alasaro Head declared that, “the alleged appointment of Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji as the Asiwaju Musulumi of Osogboland is not only unacceptable but very much demeaning to the collective religious sensibilities of the Muslim Ummah.”

Sheikh Akala, while revealing that Alhaji Raji allegedly played a role behind the crisis at the Osogbo Eid Ground on June 28, 2023, added that it was also reported that he had employed many divisive statements during the last political campaigns.

Chief Imam Sheikh Musa Animashaun appointed Alhaji Muniru Adebayo Raji as the Asiwaju Musulumi of Osogboland on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.