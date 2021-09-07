NEWS
Osinbajo to chair Pastor Kumuyi’s book launch
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN) will chair the launch of the biography of the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, entitled, ‘Defender of the Faith’ on September 17, in Lagos.
Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman, Book Editorial Board, Mr. Philp Oluwi, said the biography provides the world with a rare glimpse of the untold remarkable stories of the uncommon man of God that time and space has enabled us “to compose and narrate.”
Nnamdi Kanu’s US lawyer threatens to drag Buhari, FG to ICC
Bruce Fein, an American lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court, ICC.
Fein said he would drag the Nigerian government before the ICC to ensure they comply with international laws.
He accused Buhari and his government of violating crimes against humanity and violation of conventions.
Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Fein claimed that the Nigerian government’s alleged kidnapping and torturing of Kanu in Kenya was a violation of human rights.
According to Fein: “Among other institutions, I plan to visit the International working group on arbitration that sits in Geneva. It is an arm of the United Nations and is a human rights council.
“We are going to pursue all these on legitimate platforms in the international community to make it clear that anything that transpires regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s case is fully in the sunshine; it would not be clouded.
“An example of the concerns that have been raised in the proceedings so far is the gross violation of international laws. First Nnamdi Kanu’s kidnapping is a violation of international law. His torture before returning to Nigeria is a violation of international law and denying him access to his counsel is a violation of international law.”
Kanu is currently locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS, following his rearrest.
The IPOB leader is said to have been rearrested in Kenya, a claim the Nigerian government is yet to confirm.
His family had claimed that Kanu was detained for eight days after he was rearrested in Kenya.,
Bandits are Fulani people, we know them – Gov. Masari
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has revealed the identities of bandits wreaking havoc in Nigeria, particularly the northern parts of the country.
The governor of President Muhammadu Buhari’s state of origin, said the criminal elements who have plunged the entire nation into unusual security crisis are majorly Fulani herdsmen.
Governor Masari made the claim on Monday while featuring on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’.
He revealed that the elements have same religion, language like himself, stressing that they have been living “with us for hundreds of years”.
He said, “Bandits are persons who speak same language like me. They profess the same religious beliefs like me.
“These bandits are not aliens, they are people we know. They are people that have been living with us for hundred of years.
“The infiltration we have from some African countries and non-African countries, are people of the Fulani extraction.
“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis. Wether it is believable or not, that is the truth. These are people who live in the forest and their major occupation is rearing of cattle.”
Llike other states in the north, Katsina has witnessed high level of insecurity birthed by the activities of bandits who have consistently killed residents and have continued abduct others for ransom purposes.
Enough is Enough, CJN warns judges over conflicting orders
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has warned judges against conflicting orders.
He gave the warning at a marathon meeting he held with six chief judges in Abuja on Monday.
Muhammad had invited the judges over conflicting ex parte orders.
In a statement, spokesperson of the NJC, Soji Oye, said the meeting which commenced at 11am lasted till 5:30pm.
He said the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory was also in attendance.
He said the CJN first had a one-on-one interaction with the Chief Judges of the FCT, Abuja, and then the CJs of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Jigawa, Anambra, and Imo.
“Each of the CJs present was separately quizzed personally by the CJN for over an hour before he later read the riot act in a joint session with all of them,” the statement said.
“A damage to one jurisdiction is a damage to all. We must, therefore, put an end to indiscriminate granting of ex parte orders, conflicting judgements or rulings occasioned by forum-shopping.
“Your job as Heads of Court is a sacred one, and it, therefore, includes you vicariously taking the sins of others. There must be an end to this nonsense.
“You shall henceforth take absolute charge in assigning cases or matters, especially political personally. We shall make an example with three judges and never shall we condone such act.”
Three judges who granted conflicting ex parte orders have been invited to appear before the NJC.
Their identities were not revealed but Oye said they have been asked to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.
