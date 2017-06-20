Osinbajo postpones meeting with Northern Emirs

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has shifted his meeting with traditional rulers from the North, which was initially scheduled to hold Monday.

The meeting will now hold at 3pm on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Osinbajo met with traditional rulers from the South East, having earlier met separately with leaders of thought from the North and the East last week.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, tweeted: “Tonight, the acting president would be holding iftar dinner with northern traditional rulers and tomorrow continue ongoing consultations with them.

“Both Muslim and Christian traditional rulers from the north would be participating in consultations tomorrow afternoon with the acting president.”

It is understood that many of the invited guests, including some Emirs were already seated at the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, before it was postponed.

House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate Leader Bala Ibn Na’alla, Interior Minister Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Science and Technology Minister Ogbonnaya Onu, Ona of Abaji Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, who is also the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Traditional Rulers Council, Sakaruyi of Karu Dr Emmanuel Kyauta Yekwi, were mong those who had been seated for the meeting.