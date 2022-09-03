Osinbajo meets Kamala Harris (photos)

Seven persons have died in the last four days in the flood caused by heavy rainfall in Niger State.

Seven local government areas are experiencing the negative impact of the rainfall, which has lasted for four days unstopped.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga disclosed these to newsmen in Minna

According to him, six people died in Magama local government area while one person died in Rafi local government.

He said several others have been rendered homeless as a result of the flood.

NiMet had predicted four days of heavy rainfall in five States with Niger included.

“The State has started experiencing the negative impact of the flooding with houses, farmlands, bridges and some linked roads washed away in some LGAs located at up and downstream of the four Dams.

“These rendered many homeless and have affected the socio-economic activities of the communities. The local government areas include Lavun, Magama, Rafi, Kontagora, Gbako, Mashegu and Wushishi,” he said.

He called on the people living in riverine areas to relocate to safer grounds that have already been identified urging residents across the state to avoid dumping refuse in drainages and limit their activities around the river banks during this period to avoid being flooded.

Inga also cautioned against people standing under trees during rainfall and staying in substandard structures as the heavy rainfall is predicted to be accompanied by violent windstorms.