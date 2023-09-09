Osinbajo finally speaks on Tinubu’s victory at Tribunal

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the ruling of the tribunal affirming the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

Osinbajo said this on Saturday evening in a congratulatory message he sent to President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on last Wednesday’s ruling of the President Election Petition Court.

The Court had thrown away two petitions filed by Atiku Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP over claims that they could not prove allegations that the election was marred by irregularities.

It also dismissed another petition filed by APM against victory of Tinubu in the election.

In a statement personally signed on Saturday, Osinbajo said “the ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”

Below is the Former Vice President’s message verbatim:

Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the Presidential election of February 25th 2023.

Our nation now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realization of the incredible potential of our country.