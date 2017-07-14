Osinbajo, Dogara, Reps hold late-night meeting

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and some other principal officers behind closed doors.

The meeting was held inside Osinbajo’s official residence, Aguda House, inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It reportedly started at 10pm.

It is believed that the meeting is part of efforts aimed at resolving the friction between the National Assembly and the Executive.

Reps had on Tuesday asked Osinbajo, to inaugurate the two ministers-designate that were screened by the Senate within seven days.

The Acting President had told State House correspondents on Wednesday, that he had no date in mind for the inauguration