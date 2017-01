Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari who is on medical vacation in London.

Osinbajo on his twitter handle said he briefed the President on many issues such as the ‘local and other developments including Gambia’s situation’

