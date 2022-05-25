Osinbajo arrives Lagos today to solicit delegates votes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected in Lagos today to solicit for votes from delegates ahead of the party’s primary slated for May 29 and 30.

Upon arrival in Lagos, the Vice President is expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Riliwan Akiolu.

Already the venue of the meeting between Osinbajo and delegates is full to the brim.

Most of his supporters could not gain entry into venue because there are no available seats in the hall .

SEE THE VIDEO OF THE VENUE OF THE MEETING: