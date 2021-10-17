Oshodi LG Chairman threatens two APC leaders with N100million defamation suit

Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede has given two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state 24 hours to retract an allegation of thuggery levelled against him by the duo.

Oloyede in a statement signed by him threatened to sue the two leaders of the party should they fail to retract the allegation.

The two APC chieftains are Hon. Israel Akiode and Pastor Wale Ariyibi. Akiode is the party’s leader for the physically challenged while Ariyibi was the immediate state auditor of the party.

The duo had in a video accused Oloyede and the Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) of being behind Saturday’s attack on them.

Akiode and Ariyibi, who are from Oshodi were attacked at the state congress of the party held at Onikan Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

They stated that Oloyede and MC Oluomo ordered thugs to beat them at the event.

However, Oloyede in the statement said he knew nothing about the attack as he was never near where the duo sat during the event.

He stated that Akiode and Ariyibi in collaboration with some politicians in the local government had resorted to blackmail by linking him with the attack.

Oloyede gave the two leaders 24 hours to tender an unreserved apology to him.

He noted that should the leaders fail to do this, he will have no other option than to pursue redress in court by seeking N100million naira in damages against them