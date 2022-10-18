Oshodi LG chairman, Lagos lawmaker bicker over road rehabilitation works

Chairman of the Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede and the member representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Hakeem Olusola Sokule have disagreed on who is responsible for the ongoing rehabilitation works on some state roads within the council, especially the popular Arowojobe Street.

The rehabilitation of the Arowojobe road, which began on Monday, is being handled by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC).

The corporation also disclosed that rehabilitation works will be extended to Afijalo, Raji Abayomi, Olatunji and Oyegunwa Streets among others.

While Oloyede claimed the reconstruction of the roads was facilitated by the State’s Commissioner for Housing, Maruf Akinderu, Sokunle on the other hand also claimed he facilitated the projects.

During the inspection of the Arowojobe road on Monday, Oloyede attributed the reconstruction to Akinderu.

Oloyede represented by his Vice Chairman, Hon Islamiyat Modupe Badmus Aregbe, noted that the rehabilitation work by the LSPWC was as a result of the strong synergy existing between Akinderu, the council, and other arms of government.

He commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for harkening the call of the people for the rehabilitation of the road.

He said; “I, on behalf of the people of Oshodi-Isolo local government, appreciate the Lagos state Governor, the state Commissioner for Housing and other government arms for the rehabilitation of the Street. This is a working synergy, it is what government needs at all levels to make available more infrastructural development projects for the benefit of our people.”

But Sokunle disagreed with the Chairman’s position, noting that the reconstruction of the Arowojobe road was through his efforts.

In a statement made available and e-signed by an aide to the lawmaker, Adebayo Phillips, it said the reconstruction was facilitated by Sokunle.

Sokunle, who is popularly referred to as ‘Road Master’ said rehabilitation works will also commence shortly on Adegboro/Afijalo, Raji Abayomi and Olaiya streets.

Another aide of Sokunle, who does not what his name in the print, told our correspondent that his boss, just like he had done in the past, facilitated the reconstruction of the Arowojobe road.

“The Chairman and his camp have criminally claimed what does not belong to them, instead of the chairman to say thank you Hon Sokunle, for facilitating this project, he instructed his social media to say otherwise and tried to claim glory for the job that he knows nothing about.”

The aide noted that Oloyede is following the footsteps of his predecessor in office, Bolaji Muse Ariyoh, who was fond of going about inspecting and commissioning other people’s projects.