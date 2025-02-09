Oshodi lawmakers visit MC Oluomo in Abuja

The two lawmakers representing Oshodi at the House of Representatives and the Lagos State of Assembly, Dr. Bashiru Dawodu and Stephen Ogundipe have visited the factional President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW),Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (Mc Oluomo) in his office in Abuja.

The lawmakers went to congratulate MC Oluomo on his emergence as President of the union.

Both lawmakers owe their emergence to the support they received from MC Oluomo.

The lawmakers in their speeches congratulated MC Oluomo and thanked him for Oshodi proud.

Responding, MC Oluomo expressed delight and gratitude for the visit. He commended the lawmakers commitment to the growth and development of the union, describing them as “true sons and ambassadors of Oshodi.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!