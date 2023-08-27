Following the confusion and criticism that trailed distribution of palliatives to residents of Oshodi/ Isolo government, the council has moved to redeemed its battered image.

There was pandemonium on Wednesday at the council’s secretariat, venue of the palliative distribution organized by the chairman of the local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof.

It was a stampede-like situation due to the large turnout of residents who thronged the venue to receive food items.

The stampede- like situation happened when hundreds of men ripped through the queue to collect their food packs, robbing women particularly the elderly and physically challenged of their allotted rations.

Several people were injured in the process that lasted for over two hours.

One of the injured who spoke with our correspondent said the security officials caused the chaos.

They started beating the women with clubs and pushing them”.

.“Why did they call us if they couldn’t manage it?” she asked

Almaroof has been under fire for poorly managing the distribution exercise.

It was gathered that Oloyede and other top council officials left the venue of the distribution in the middle of the event.

To correct the anomalies, the council on Saturday began house- to- house distribution of the remaining food packs to residents.

The house to house distribution was kicked off by the wife of the council chairman, Mrs Fadekemi Oloyede

A top council official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter told our correspondent that 4000 residents will benefit from the first phase of the house- to- house distribution.

He said those being targeted in the first phase are Persons Living with Disabilities, needy windows and the elderly amongst others.