Oshodi council boss, MC Oluomo finally reconcile (PHOTO)

The executive chairman of Oshodi /Isolo local government area, Bolaji Ariyoh and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo have finally reconciled and agreed to work together for the good of the local government.

Ariyoh and MC Oluomo had been at each other’s throats for nearly six years now over issues relating to the control of the All progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.

The reconciliation took place on Tuesday at a meeting convened by Ariyoh in his office.

The foes-turned friends agreed to put their disagreement behind and forge ahead for the common good of the LGA.

Sources at the meeting noted that the two gladiators resolved to put the past behind them and work together as brothers especially during the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Reacting, Ariyoh explained that both him and the NURTW boss have actually agreed to sheathe their swords and work together for the overall development of the local government.