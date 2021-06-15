POLITICS
Oshiomhole, Obaseki renew battle over lawmakers
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole on Monday resumed his political battle with Governor Godwin Obaseki over the non-inauguration of 14 APC House of Assembly members-elect.
Oshiomhole also accused Obaseki of marginalising Edo North Senatorial District by not siting a single project there.
The 14 APC members were elected more than two years ago, but their inauguration were stalled due to the battle between the former governor and Obaseki over the party’s governorship ticket for last year.
Obaskeki, who was an APC chieftain, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when APC denied him a rerun ticket.
The remaining 10 members of the House of Assembly loyal to Obaseki sit in the Government House, Benin.
Oshiomhole, who addressed an enlarged meeting of APC leaders in Edo North at Iyamho, his country home, said it was unjustifiable that the 14 lawmakers-elect had not been inaugurated.
He also spoke on his tenure as APC chairman, saying he was thankful to God for the privilege to serve.
He said: “The 14 members elected to the Edo House of Assembly on APC platform, till now, have not been inaugurated. But, they committed no sin.
“They are being denied their right to be sworn in to represent their constituents. God will deliver justice to them in His own way and at His own determined time.”
The former governor said he believed that APC members in Edo North were “proud of themselves”, despite the fact that “as of today, no project by Obaseki is ongoing in their Senatorial district, apart from constituency projects by APC legislators in the National Assembly and those influenced by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.”
He added: “The unity of Edo North Senatorial District must be maintained, serviced, and sustained. The only way to sustain it is through unity of purpose and constant meetings at all levels.”
Oshiomhole pleaded with the APC faithful to keep faith with the platform, in spite of the current challenges facing them in the state.
His words: “Since 2012, APC has not lost any position in Edo North Senatorial District, from Edo House of Assembly, House of Representatives to Senate, not because the people elected are perfect, but because our people are determined, based on party discipline, that we must vote for the party’s candidates at all times.”
Oshiomhole added that irrespective of the outcome of last year’s governorship election, members of the APC still had enough reasons to sustain self-pride and confidence for winning Edo North.
He stressed: “I wish to plead with leaders of APC to always have all-inclusive meetings to carry everybody along at the ward, local and state levels. Politics is a game of numbers. Everybody is something and important in politics.
“There are some grumblings and quarrels in some local government areas involving some youths and women. That is understandable, because once we relate together as human beings, sometimes, there will be quarrels. But, we as leaders must realise that we have a duty to settle such quarrels and put them behind us.”
Oshiomhole hailed the leaders at the meeting for remaining steadfast, in spite of what he called ”sponsored negative stories” against some of them.
On his removal as APC chairman, Oshiomhole said: “I have every reason to be grateful to God for His grace upon me. It is on record that I did not only do eight years as governor of Edo State, but the party also worked hard to have my successor elected on the platform of APC. It does not matter what happened thereafter.
“I was also privileged to become the national chairman of our party, the APC. It does not matter even if I spent just two days in office. All that matters is that I occupied the office and it is a history that cannot be changed and for which I am grateful to God.
“It is for this reason that I have an obligation to continue to maintain and sustain the ladder, which by the help of other people, I used to climb up, so that others too can take advantage of the ladder to even climb higher than I did.”
The representative of Edo North in the National Assembly, Francis Alimikhena, thanked the APC members for their resilience.
Other party chieftains at the meeting were Peter Akpatason; Johnson Ughuma, Abubakar Momoh, Sunday Mayaki, Joseph Ugheoke; Chief Lucky James, Mika Amanokhai, Folly Ogedegbe, Prof. Marcel Okhakhu, Saliu Ahmed, Alhaji Jim Garuba, Victor Oshioke, Anselm Agabi and Abdulganiyu Lawani.
APGA disqualifies five aspirants from contesting Anambra Guber primaries
The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has officially disqualified five aspirants from contesting the governorship primaries in Anambra state.
This was made known in a statement by the party’s publicity secretary in Awka, on Monday.
According to the statement, those disqualified are:
1. Hon Chuma Umeoji,
2. Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo,
3. Cater Dike Umeh,
4. Hon Nonso Smart
5. Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi.
Meanwhile, the part has cleared five aspirants to contest the governorship primaries in the state.
Those cleared are:
1. Prof Soludo
2. Damian Okolo
3. ThankGod Ibe
4. Ezenwankwo Okwudili, Ewepudike
The party did not give detailed reasons for disqualifying the aspirants, but said they did not meet the minimum requirement set by the party.
‘It’s fake news’: MKO Abiola’s first son, Kola denies eyeing 2023 presidential election
Kola Abiola , the first son of the late politician and adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola has distanced himself from an attempt to drag him into the 2023 presidential race.
Since last year, the social media space has been inundated with stories and images of Kola indicating he would contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kola made the clarification on Sunday during the unveiling his social media platform – Tribe Naija.
He described the rumours linking him to the 2023 presidential race as distractions.
He denied being a card- carrying member of APC, noting that he had never been involved politically with any party since his father’s election in 1993.
He said: “I see posters around with my picture and the APC. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party. I have never been involved politically with any party, since my father’s election.
Abiola said that running for a political office and winning election are two different things.
“Gen. Shehu Yar ‘Adua started the Peoples Front (PF), did he end up being the President of this country? Shehu Yar ‘Adua started the PF, my father came in on the same platform. Did he end up ruling this country? So, it’s not about whether you are running for something or you want an office, no.”
He stated that his main focus now is to reawaken the consciousness of the younger generation of Nigerians and prepare them to be future leaders of the country.
He said: “I am not impressed with the democracy that we are in today, because it is not what my father and others died for. It’s not what they put their lives on the line for.
“And I want to make sure we get what they will be proud of in their graves. The challenge is now for me to make sure it happens,” Abiola said.
Speaking further, Mr. Abiola explained: “My father had chieftaincy titles from all over Nigeria. He didn’t even have a national honour conferred on him until two years ago. So, it’s about always giving and always believing in Nigeria.
Court sacks PDP EXCO in Anambra
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, has sacked the state and local government executive councils (EXCOs) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.
Justice O.A. Adeniyi gave the order sacking the EXCOs in a judgment on a suit marked: HC/CV/774/2021 filed by Samuel Anyakolah (for himself and all local government chairmen and ward executives that emerged from the Anambra PDP congress conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017 under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, as Acting Chairman State Caretaker Committee).
Listed as defendants in the suit are the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora.
Anyakolah claimed that the PDP arbitrarily imposed state chairmen, Exco members and local government chairmen and national delegates on members in its Southeast zonal congress of March March 6, 2021.
He contended that the congress was held in disregard of an extant list of already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.
Justice Adeniyi, in the judgment delivered on June 9, 2021, a copy of which was seen yesterday, agreed with the plaintiff/claimant) that the PDP violated its constitution in the conduct of the Southeast zonal congress of March March 6, 2021 and the appointments made therein.
The judge proceeded to declare among others, that “all congresses, designations or appointments made by the first defendant (the PDP), with respect to the positions of the state chairman, EXCO members and local government chairmen, as contained in pages 14,15 and 16 of the Southeast zonal congress brochure of 6th March 2021 are hereby nullified and set aside.”
He also declared that it is unlawful for the PDP, whether during its Southeast zonal congress of 6th March or at any time, to adopt or publish the name of a state chairman, alongside persons purporting to be his EXCO members, local government chairmen and national delegates, without recourse to the extant list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.”
The judge ordered the PDP to henceforth, recognise and adopt only the list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, who shall continue to act in the capacities for which they were duly elected.
