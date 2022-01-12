Oscars 2022 will have a host for first time since 2018

This year’s Oscars ceremony will have a host after a three-year absence.

For the first time since 2018, the awards show will be led by a yet-to-be-named host. The telecast is set to air on March 27 on ABC.

The announcement was made on Tuesday January 11 by Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour. He provided no details. “It might be me,” he joked.

Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years. Viewership of other awards shows also has declined.

The Academy awards last had a host in 2018 in the shape of Jimmy Kimmel before the following year was plagued by controversy after resurfaced homophobic jokes and tweets caused Kevin Hart to stand down.

The 2019 telecast saw a rise in viewers, up from 26.6 million to 29.5 million but subsequent years have seen a consistent fall with 2021’s ceremony plummeting to an all-time low of 10.4 million.

After last year’s COVID-affected ceremony was held at Union Station, this year will see the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. The Girls Trip and Ride Along producer Will Packer has been named executive producer for the night.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.