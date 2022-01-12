ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2022 will have a host for first time since 2018
This year’s Oscars ceremony will have a host after a three-year absence.
For the first time since 2018, the awards show will be led by a yet-to-be-named host. The telecast is set to air on March 27 on ABC.
The announcement was made on Tuesday January 11 by Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour. He provided no details. “It might be me,” he joked.
Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years. Viewership of other awards shows also has declined.
The Academy awards last had a host in 2018 in the shape of Jimmy Kimmel before the following year was plagued by controversy after resurfaced homophobic jokes and tweets caused Kevin Hart to stand down.
The 2019 telecast saw a rise in viewers, up from 26.6 million to 29.5 million but subsequent years have seen a consistent fall with 2021’s ceremony plummeting to an all-time low of 10.4 million.
After last year’s COVID-affected ceremony was held at Union Station, this year will see the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. The Girls Trip and Ride Along producer Will Packer has been named executive producer for the night.
Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.
Jazz and R&B musician, James Mtume dies at 76
James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76.
Lisa Lucas, the daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas,took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician.
“So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed,” Lucas wrote.
There is no cause of death at the time of reporting.
The American jazz musician appeared on 80 albums with a wide variety of other notable musicians, including Duke Ellington, Sonny Rollins, Dizzy Gillespie, Roberta Flack, and Lonnie Liston Smith
Mtume was born James Heath Jr., the son of jazz saxophonist Jimmy Heath, in Philadelphia. He was raised by his mother Bertha Forman and pianist James “Hen Gates” Forman, who played in Charlie Parker’s band.
In 1978 Mtume formed his self-named “sophistifunk” R&B-jazz ensemble with Lucas and vocalist Tawatha Agee, releasing the albums “Kiss This World Goodbye” (1978), “In Search of the Rainbow Seekers” (1980), “Juicy Fruit” (1983), “You, Me and He” (1984, also the title of their second biggest single), and “Theater of the Mind” (1986).
After the band split in the late 1980s, Mtume maintained his profile in activist causes as well as music, working as a producer on such projects as Mary J. Blige‘s 1997 “Share My World” album, K-Ci and Jo-Jo’s “Love Always” and R. Kelly’s “Freak Tonight,” along with working as an on-air radio personality for New York City’s KISS 98.7 FM.
The full list of Golden Globes 2022 winners revealed
The Golden Globes award took place Sunday, Jan. 9 despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding the voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Last year, the organization’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members. Many studios and celebrities openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise returning his three awards.
NBC also dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition was not televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees were not in attendance.
The HFPA announced each winner on its website. See all the winners below.
Winners;
Best motion picture, drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog — winner
Best TV series, drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession — winner
Best director, motion picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog — winner
Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos — winner
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick…Boom
West Side Story — winner
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story — winner
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose — winner
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog — winner
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard — winner
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original score, motion picture
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune — winner
Best original song, motion picture
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
No Time to Die, No Time to Die — winner
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom! — winner
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best limited series or TV movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad — winner
Best TV series, musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks — winner
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks — winner
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown — winner
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick — winner
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best supporting actress in a TV role
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie Macdowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession — winner
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best screenplay, motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast — winner
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — winner
Best motion picture, non-English language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan) — winner
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France/Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession — winner
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best motion picture, animated
Encanto — winner
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best supporting actor in a TV role
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game — winner
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana Debose, West Side Story — winner
Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, dies at 61
Veteran actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko is dead. She was said to have died yesterday evening. Actress Foluke Daramola-Salako confirmed her death when she wrote on her Instagram page: “And finally we lost her..RIP Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best.”
Also Sidikat’s daughter Bisi Aisha, a female soldier, confirmed her mother’s death.
She said: “May your soul Rest In Peace mummy,”
Before her demise, the 61-year-old actress battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.
Odukanwi was born on the 15th of November 1960 in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State. She had stage names such as “Iyabo Oko” “Apoti Aje” Sisi Mama.”
Last year, one of her daughters, Olamide, disclosed that her mother was diagnosed with ischaemic stroke about five years ago. However, her health issues were kept away from the public.
Yoruba Nollywood stars including Foluke Daramola, Iyabo Ojo, Bolaji Amusan, Mercy Aigbe and Biodun Okeowo, among others, were said to have assisted financially in the past.
