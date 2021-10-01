POLITICS
Ortom’s Chief of Staff, 4 commissioners resign
Chief of Staff to the Benue State Governor, Pastor Terwase Orbunde and four commissioners have tendered their resignation letters to enable them face their 2023 political ambitions.
The commissioners include; Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi; Environment and Water Resources, Engr Dondo Ahire; Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar and that of Youth and Sports, Comrade Ojemba Ojotu.
While the former Chief of staff, Orbunde, former Environment commissioner and the former Education commissioner are eyeing the seat of their principal in the coming election, Addingi who exited the information and her counterpart in youth and sports, Ojotu are warming up for House of Representatives in their various localities.
The former appointees confirmed their resignation separately to newsmen in Makurdi.
breaking
Secondus, Fayose, Oyinlola out as PDP zones chairmanship to North
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed its zoning formula and took the chairmanship position to the North.
The decision, yesterday, was based on the decision of the Zoning Sub-Committee that took all National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently in the North to the South and vice versa.
Accordingly, chairmanship aspirants in the South, and the suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, have been thrown out of the race.
The development affected former governors of Ekiti and Osun States, Ayodele Fayose and Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede.
Chairman of the sub-committee on zoning, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, after a marathon meeting in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the body had not decided on the Presidency because that was not within its jurisdiction.
The communiqué issued after the meeting made it clear that “the decision of the PDP zoning sub-committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.
“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the southern zones of the country should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones.”
POLITICS
Anambra: Gunmen attack former PDP governorship aspirant few hours to his defection to APC
A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo federal constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu has been attacked by gunmen.
The attack it was gathered is coming hours before his intended defection alongside hundreds of his supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
His convoy was said to have been attacked in Nnewi, but he was not in any of the vehicles as at the time of the attack.
A source said the convoy was heading to Nnewi, after attending a public function, when it was attacked.
A driver of one of the pilot vehicles in the convoy, whose identity was not immediately ascertained, was killed in the attack, the source said.
As at the time of the attack, it was gathered that Azubogu was being awaited in Awka, where he was to announce his defection to APC.
Also, a police station in Ajalli, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state was yesterday attacked and burnt down by gun wielding men. It is not certain if there were casualties in the attack.
The Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached on phone to confirm the incident.
POLITICS
APC releases timetable for state congresses
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the October 16 nationwide State Congresses to elect party State Executive Committee (SEC).
This was contained in a notice issued by the Secretary to the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Thursday.
The Secretary, in the notice, said: “Under the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our Party’s Constitution, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great Party, has approved the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the Federation to elect Party Officials.”
The notice showed the purchase of forms for State Congresses is slated for Wednesday 15th September to Monday 11th October 2021.
The screening of aspirants for State Exco will be conducted on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th October while the State Congresses – Saturday 16th October hold in all the States except Anambra and Zamfara States.
The notice further indicated that the Appeals arising from state congresses will hold between Saturday 23rd and Saturday 30th October 2021.
Akpanudoedehe further stated that aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100, 000. Deputy Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50, 000.
Those who want to jostle for the position of Senatorial chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30, 000 and other offices N30, 000.
Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.
The Nation recalls the APC CECPC at its 17th regular meeting of Wednesday 29th September 2021 considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses Reports.
However, the CECPC will look into any areas where there are disputes.
