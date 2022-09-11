POLITICS
Ortom warns APC, says governance is serious business, not beer parlour gossip
Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to stop peddling rumour about the security situation in the state.
Ortom was reacting to a statement by the Communications Team of the party’s governorship candidate, Hyacinth Alia.
Ortom in a press statement released on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur on Sunday described the statement by Alia as puerile and unfounded.
Read the full press statement by Ikyur
The statement in the media, credited to the Communications Team of the disputed governorship candidate and suspended priest, Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State is puerile, unfounded and beer parlour conjectures. The author showed how desperate the APC is willing to market all sorts of barefaced lies to gain unhindered access to the state treasury.
First, it is baffling that the campaign team of the suspended priest chose to deploy blackmail and falsehood as an art and weapon to ride to power in 2023. We find this absurd and should be completely out of tune with the character of one who wishes to be trusted with state power.
Hyacinth Alia who has failed in the church and wants to take cover in the political space, now bandy humongous figures of money alleged to have been received and spent by the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom. This is cheap and it shows the level of desperation in that camp.
While we admit that every Benue indigene deserves to know how monies that accrues to the State coffers are spent, this must be done with decency, accuracy and without malice or falsehood. However, we see the tendencies exhibited by the APC in the state as the height of desperation and callous mischief.
The deceit with which the impostor is lying and claiming a mandate he did not win is an indication that such a person should not be trusted with power. A desperate ambition is capable of being used negatively.
For the avoidance of doubt, we state boldly that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not threatened by any political party in Benue State, including the APC that has continued to disintegrate every passing day. Moreover, the dust over who is the authentic gubernatorial flag bearer of the APC in the state is a matter of uncountable and unending adjudication by the law courts.
Let truth be told, the masses of Benue will know exactly where to vote when they go to the polls next year. They will choose to live by voting for the PDP. They will choose freedom so as to be free from the shackles of APC’s misrule where human lives do not matter and away from a self acclaimed messiah who has no regards for those who have governed the state before.
Despite the challenging times faced by Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, he has been able to apply all resources that accrued to the state judiciously and with indelible landmarks in infrastructures, human capital development and social welfare of the people.
Records of our state finances are an open book because the Governor has insisted of transparent conduct in all government businesses. The leadership of the Labour unions and our senior citizen are part of the disbursement all the time. This is the reason the state has not witnessed any major labour crises. So, APC should not be struggling to tell lies to mislead anybody when everyone can access our records.
The interesting aspect in the lies the APC is peddling is that, the self acclaimed messiah, Hyacinth Alia and his team are heavily deficient in facts and cannot be trusted with figures. If the suspended priest and his co-travellers could dubiously manufacture figures to claim victory at the party’s primary election, it is not surprising that he is still churning out figures, claiming the same to be that of the state government. No wonder, this has attracted several lawsuits, questioning the purported victory.
It is a truism that Benue State cannot be handed over to someone with an emotional illusion, gloating in ordained colours, wanting to be accorded all the priestly honour that he lost when he opted for the podium instead of the pulpit.
For clarity, Hyacinth Alia should show proof of these phantom figures targeted at maligning the Ortom administration. We have instructed our lawyers to proceed to court over this deliberate falsehood. People cannot just wake up from the wrong sides of their beds and embark on voyage of character assassination of innocent persons just to curry electoral victory. Enough of this blackmail.
As we speak, Benue State is faced with high insecurity which has led to more than 5000 cold-blooded deaths with more than 2 million people living in IDP camps. In all of this, it does not bother the APC, whose leader in the state seems to be working at cross purposes with the Benue people who have given him opportunities of a lifetime. These are the same people at the receiving end of the Fulani terrorists.
Let it be known to the suspended priest and his leader that no amount of blackmail and use of fabricated figures against Governor Ortom will save them from electoral defeat in 2023.
In any case, Alia is not in contest for the 2023 Benue Governorship seat because no primary election was conducted. Even at that, the PDP is strong enough to face any party at the polls next year.
POLITICS
PDP loses another bigwig to APC in Yobe
A former senator and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Yobe state, Alh. Adamu Garba Talba, has again dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming barely two months after Senator Talba defected to PDP from APC.
In a statement on Saturday signed by Gov. Buni’s Spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, indicated that Sen. Talba said he moved to the APC to identify with the giant strides of the APC administration in the state and to ensure continuity in development.
He said, “There is no hope for Yobe State and Nigeria in any other political party than the APC.
“I am here in APC for good and for the betterment of Yobe State and Nigeria”.
Governor Mai Mala Buni, who received the former lawmaker, described Talba’s defection to APC as home coming.
“Frankly speaking, there is no other better place for you and all other Yobeans like the APC. We all have roles to play and contributions to make for a greater Yobe State and Nigeria”, Buni said.
The Governor expressed optimism that the defector will contribute to enrich the party, build Yobe and the development of Nigeria.
Recall that, Senator Adamu Talba represented Yobe South Senatorial District during the 6th Assembly from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the PDP.
POLITICS
PDP crisis: Wike mocks Secondus, says confidence vote won’t save Ayu
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Saturday, mocked the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, for celebrating the vote of confidence passed on his successor, Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, by the party’s National Executive Committee.
Wike said no amount of confidence votes would save Ayu from being exiled from the position.
The governor disclosed this at a grand reception for over ninety defectors from various political parties into the PDP at the Isaac Adaka Boro Park in Port Harcourt.
According to him, Secondus is dancing and seemed to have forgotten history that it wasn’t the first time a sitting national chairman was removed from office after a vote of confidence was passed on him.
Wike said, “I was watching, listening. They say there is one man called Secondus. They say he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history.
“Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida, who moved a motion for vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu, they gave him a vote of confidence. What happened? He left the office.
“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many as twenty votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business and my team is to make sure the right thing is done.
“And the right thing must be done, whether today or tomorrow. So let nobody worry him or herself. If you’re dancing, come home and dance. Come and mobilise for the person you think will win the election.”
PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 presidential candidate.
The party erupted into crisis when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.
Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.
Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries a few months ago, a situation tearing the party apart.
Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Ayu.
The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.;
POLITICS
2023: Atiku not against you – Fayose tells Wike amid PDP crisis
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has commented on the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the presidential flagbearer of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Atiku as its 2023 presidential candidate.
The party erupted into crisis when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.
Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.
Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries, a situation tearing the party apart.
Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s National Chairman.
The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.
However, Fayose insisted that the supposed feud between the two men was propelled by enemies wanting friction in the party, maintaining that Atiku and Wike are in no way against each other.
Fayose stated this during the commissioning of the Obuama Community Secondary School in Rivers State on Friday.
He said, “For me, I want to believe his Excellency Atiku Abubakar is not against you but let me say this quickly: a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne, and a lot of people surrounding the throne have an issue to grind with somebody or some issues with somebody and they take it to where they are not supposed to take it.
“There is no living being within this party and outside this party that will not acknowledge your contribution to this party. You’re the soul of this party even till now, what you do, how many people do it.
“Let me say: your good works will never go unrewarded. I have found out some things. The people that have benefited from you are the people that have pulled people down; the people you brought up; the people you laboured over for day and night.”
He added, “I believe the needful will be done because winning an election is all that matters. Wike hasn’t come out to say that Atiku Abubakar isn’t the presidential candidate.
“I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former Vice President, visited the house, the residence of Governor Wike and we had mutual conversations; we were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward. I spoke at that meeting, but we don’t want to aggravate this situation.”
