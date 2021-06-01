NEWS
Ortom, two former governors meet over over insecurity in Benue
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday held a meeting with two of his predecessors, Senators George Akume and Gabriel Suswam.
Akume, the current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and governor from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.
Suswam, the senator currently representing Benue North East, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was governor from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015.
There have been killings across the state, especially from attacks by herdsmen on farmers and Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs).
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ortom said he and his predecessors were concerned about the security and economic challenges confronting the state.
The governor stressed that the meeting was convened to brainstorm on the appropriate actions to restore peace and development in the state.
He noted that irrespective of their political affiliations, he and his predecessors are sons of Benue State and must work together to ensure the development of the state.
Senators Akume and Suswam corroborated the governor’s statement, saying the peace and development of Benue State was above any personal interest.
Makinde approves reduction in LAUTECH tuition fees
Oyo Governor, Seyi Makind has approved a reduction in the amount of tuition for students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
The governor, who spoke during an unscheduled visit to the institution in Ogbomoso Tuesday, 25 per cent reduction in school fees for the students
He said the reduction would cut across all students irrespective of their statuses.
Before the reduction, the least amount students of Oyo state origin pay is N140,000 while non-indigene pay N170, 000.
He asserted that though LAUTECH tuition fees was the lowest among state-owned universities in the country, “but I have approved your demand on the tuition fees reduction.”
The governor further promised to prioritise needs of the institution to enhance smooth academic programme in the school, saying that “never again will a four-year programme turn to eight-year programme in the school.”
Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the LAUTECH Students Union, Mr Olabisi Olamide lauded Makinde for his passion for the institution, saying his uncommon love for the school prompted his efforts and subsequent sole ownership of the institution by Oyo state.
Olamide requested the governor to reduce the school tuition fees and called for introduction of more courses in the school academic programme “now that the school has been converted to conventional university.”
Bandits who abducted Islamic school students arrested — Niger State Govt
The bandits who abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyyan School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government of the state have been arrested.
Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso disclosed this Tuesday evening.
He, however did not disclosed how many of the bandits were arrested.
Ketso, spoke shortly after presiding over the over two hours security meeting at the government house in Minna, said “some of the bandits are in our custody.”
He added that the security agents are already on trail of the rest of the bandits with a view to rescuing the children.
The arrest of the bandits comes few hours after they made contact with the management of the institution.
The bandits were said to have contacted the school Headmaster, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, at about 4 pm on Monday, asking him to pay N110 million as ransom for the release of his pupils.
According to him, the kidnappers threatened that if they did not pay the ransom by the end of today, they will kill all the children.
Ibrahim Babangida’s son narrowly escapes death after ghastly accident
Mohammed Babangida, son of former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) narrowly escaped death on Monday.
Mohammed, who was travelling with his family to Abuja, ran into an articulated vehicle loaded with tomatoes along the Minna-Suleja Road.
Three soldiers in his convoy died in the accident after their black Prado SUV had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.
Mohammed Babangida was in a Honda Space bus with other members of his family just behind the security vehicle.
The fourth soldier in the Prado SUV sustained injuries and currently being treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.
The bad portion of the dual carriage highway at Mallam Karu village, where vehicles divert to one lane, was said to be responsible for the collision between the articulated vehicle and the convoy.
Sympathisers have continued to troop to the hill mansion of the former military president over the unfortunate development.
