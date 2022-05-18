Ortom meets Jonathan over romance with APC

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday had a private meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The meeting, held at Jonathan’s Maitama, Abuja home, reportedly lasted more than 40 minutes.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, snippet from the parley indicated that discussions between the two politicians centred on the 2023 presidential election.

Apparently, Ortom spoke against the backdrop of attempts by some chieftains of the APC to drag Jonathan into the race for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

A group of Fulani herders had, a few days ago, bought the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC for Jonathan.

However, it could not be ascertained if Jonathan had processed and submitted the form before last Friday’s deadline for the submission of completed documents.

“Although none of them spoke to reporters when they came out, they beamed with smiles, with the former President exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the governor’s entourage.

“It is believed that the fortunes of PDP and the victory of the party in the coming general elections might have been central to their discussions.”

Weeks before a group of Fulani herders purchased the APC presidential form for Jonathan; a support group had stormed the former President’s Abuja office to persuade him to join the presidential race.

Addressing the support group, Jonathan had told them that “the process is on” and had told them to “watch out”.

Ikyu listed some of the governor’s aides that accompanied him to the meeting to include the Principal Special Assistant, Dr. James Anbua; Principal Private Secretary, Steven Amase; and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abrahams Kwaghngu.