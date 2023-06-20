Ortom lands in EFCC custody

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom is currently in custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-Governor was invited by the anti-graft body for questioning over his stewardship.

Ortom, however, drove into the Makurdi zonal office of the agency, which is located at Alor Gordon street in the state capital at exactly 10:08am.

He walked straight into the building.

The former governor’s media aide, Terver Akase, and Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanhgu, were sighted with him.

He had not left the premises as of 1pm when this report was filed.