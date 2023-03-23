Ortom accuses Ayu of working for APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu of anti-party activities.

Ortom said Ayu should appear before a disciplinary committee of the party because he worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

The governor spoke in reaction to a remark by the Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) referring him to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee over alleged anti-party activities.

Ortom said the PDP National Chairman should explain how he lost his polling unit, ward, local government and state during the elections.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, reads partly: “The first person the party should refer to the disciplinary committee should be the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

“The national chairman lost his polling unit, lost his ward, local government, and even the state.

“As if that is not enough, there are strong indications that the national chairman was involved in anti-party activities in Benue State by working for the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, just to get at me because of my principled stand against certain aspects of the decisions of the national leadership of the party.”