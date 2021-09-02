Orgasms can help with period pains

They say there’s beauty in pain and if you want to verify this, ask someone who’s done more than one tattoo.

Despite the pain that comes with having a tattoo, many people seem to go back for more despite the pain.

As weird as it may sound having an orgasm can help with period pains.



According to gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kalra, when one is having an orgasm, the body releases chemicals like oxytocin and dopamine that act as painkillers. When you orgasm, the blood rushes to the uterus and helps relieve the cramps. It also helps to get rid of stress and even releases endorphins in the body, thereby enhancing relaxation and helps you sleep better.

Having an orgasm can help you deal with period cramps in a better way. Having sex or even masturbating during periods has its own perks.





The rush of three hormones that are secreted by your body when you orgasm are serotonin, oxytocin, and dopamine.

Endorphins are produced by the pituitary gland and nervous system, and help relieve period cramps.

They interact with the opiate receptors in our brain that increases our pain threshold and reduces our perception of pain. Endorphins are our body’s natural painkillers.

Serotonin and dopamine are mood-enhancing hormones, which are released while having an orgasm.