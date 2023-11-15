The organised labour unions – the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria TUC) – has finally shut down the National Assembly complex in Abuja on the day two of its nationwide strike.

The entire gates leading to the National Assembly complex were under lock and key as of 9:00 am on Wednesday, after the unions partially hindered activities on Tuesday.

However, the Presidential villa gate which connects the National Assembly complex remained open for security personnel and other essential workers.

As at the time of filling in this report, the management of the National Assembly is yet to speak on the matter.

Among those barred from gaining entry into the legislative complex were journalists, legislative aides, and several members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) who are affiliates of organised labour.

On Tuesday the complex witnessed a partial strike with motorists and staff stranded for several hours.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the NLC listed six demands as a condition to consider calling off the ongoing nationwide strike over the brutal attack on its National President, Joe Ajaero and other national leaders in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) commenced a nationwide strike on Tuesday over the police and thugs’ attack on Ajaero at the NLC state secretariat in Owerri during the governorship election in the state.

In a post on X platform (formerly Twitter), the NLC made six demands which include, arrest and prosecution of Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri, the Special Adviser on Special Duties to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who according to the labour union, led the attack against workers on November 7 when Ajaero was attacked.

The NLC also demanded the arrest, prosecution and dismissal of all the police officers who were involved in the attack and brutalisation of Ajaero and workers in Imo State; arrest and prosecution of all the thugs who attacked Ajaero in the state.