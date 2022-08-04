Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu to remain in custody till Oct 31

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for the support of Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and other African countries amidst the lingering war with Russia.

In an effort to establish economical relationships with African countries, President Zelensky said he had talked to many African leaders, including those of Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire .

During a digital press conference on Thursday, Zelensky explained that Ukraine’s investment in African countries will harvest more economical projects, exchange of social values and food security, to his country and Africa.

“I have talked to African leaders in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, and many others. I believe we have to establish a better relationship despite the war. It is difficult for me, but I want the comity of African countries to allow us become guarantors of their food security.”

We want to exchange social values. I want to have investment of Ukrainians in African countries and vice versa. I know how underestimated our country is, but I believe the potential of our African countries is also underestimated and I want to change that, also.

“We cannot get access to African Market because Russia is blocking our activities, but I believe there would be more economical projects with African countries and we will invest our business,” he added.

Zelensky, however, noted that the Information Technology industry of Ukraine could bring another business opportunity for Africans countries.

“In the IT Industry, the information and digital services we have started and provided on paper, is now operational. We have the most powerful digital service despite the ongoing war, and this could be a business model for several world companies and African countries, in particular, to invest in if they are willing to,” he added.

Speaking about the possibility of ending the ongoing war, Zelensky said it all depends on when the world will support Ukraine.

“If Putin refused to give up, there will be food crisis, and the war will affect global peace. We did not start this war, but we would definitely put an end to it. As the President of Ukraine, I have made several calls for a meeting on dialogue, but they have already decided to invade, occupy and kill us. We will not allow this to continue. I believe African countries should combine and support Ukraine,” he added.