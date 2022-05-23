Oral sex tips everyone should know about

Most people skip oral sex to jump straightaway to sexual penetration because supposedly, it’s the most pleasurable part of it all.

Well, most people are wrong. Oral sex can be deeply satisfying as it arouses all our senses, leaving the person receiving oral sex, writhing in pleasure.

Here are some tips about oral sex that everyone ought to know about!

1.Practice good hygiene

To have oral sex, you should be very clean down there. Nobody wants to be greeted with a nasty smell. Taking a shower before you go for it, is a good idea because this will make you confident and relieve you of stress if you have any.

2.Avoid food that can change your odour

Certain foods you eat can impact your body’s odour. Foods that have a strong smell can make your private area smell quite different. So, it’s best to indulge in mild foods that aren’t too spiky, sugary or garlicky.

3. Don’t rush

Oral sex is all about going slow. Rushing to pleasure your partner down there is either going to give them a rush or just a sour mood! Going slow and slowly rubbing your partner down there will increase the stimulation, paving the way for a heavenly feel.

4. Try to blindfold your partner

This can add an exciting element to sex because leaving your partner blindfolded when you go down on them leaves them guessing which part of theirs you’re going to pleasure next. A touch becomes even more sensitive and erotic.