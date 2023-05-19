Opposition parties worry over bid to alter rules for 10th NASS Inauguration

There are strong indications that the Clerk of the National Assembly may make some minor changes to the traditional legislature rules before the 10th National Assembly inauguration.

The move will break the rules on inauguration day by allowing the incoming President and chairman of the APC to observe the voting pattern of the Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives.

The zoning of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly by the APC’s NWC has caused controversy, with some aspirants planning to challenge the decision.

The APC has designated the South-South for the Senate presidency and the North-West for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The party announced Senator Godswill Akpabio as its candidate for Senate presidency and Senator Jibrin Barau as the next Deputy Senate President.

The party assigned Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Ben Kalu from the South-East as the Deputy Speaker.

NASS Clerk may amend rules on inauguration day

A source, familiar with the workings of the National Assembly, confirmed the move on Thursday.

The source said: “We have received strong evidence regarding information that the Clerk may have been directed to pave the way for the newly sworn-in president as well as the national leadership of the APC to be physically present on the inauguration day.

“The thinking is that maybe their presence can intimidate lawmakers as they make last-minute moves to elect their leaders. For those of us who have been there two or three times, we are just watching how this strange style will succeed.

“All we have known before now has been the practice where only lawmakers are allowed into the hallowed chamber. Even our guests are asked to exit and go to the gallery. So we don’t know why this is being planned but it will shock them.

“Even in their party, they are facing stiff opposition in their plans to impose Abass, let alone those of us in the greater minority. What they are banking on is the enormous powers vested in the Clerk to conduct the proceedings on that day.

“We gathered that shortly after the dismal outing at the Transcorp Hilton on Wednesday night where they wanted to use an expected majority to endorse Abass, they have not slept and that’s the reason for this game plan.”