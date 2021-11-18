breaking
Ooni reveals son’s face on 1st birthday
Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his wife Olori Naomi Ogunwusi on Thursday revealed the face of their son Prince Tadenikawo to the public for the first time.
Prince Tadenikawo was born on November 18, 2020.
Celebrating the prince’s first birthday, the proud father said in a social media post, “Prince Tadenikawo is one today!!! An answer to many prayers, you came right at the appointed time. To the glory of the Almighty, the King of Kings, you will surely live to fulfil your destiny in this world! Amin! Ase !!!”
Olori Naomi posted lyrics of the song ‘Joy like a River’ on social media to celebrate her son’s birthday.
Oba Ogunwusi had disclosed in July 2020 that he would name his prince after the 49th Ooni of Ife Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.
His other biological child is Princess Adeola Ogunwusi who is in her 20s. The king had her when he was 19.
Olori Naomi is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.
breaking
Pastor rapes eight-month-old pregnant woman during ‘deliverance’ in Ondo
A man who claimed to be a Pastor has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly raping an eight-month pregnant woman in Agbabu village, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state.
The suspect, Festus James who claimed to be on a three-day revival to the community from Ibadan, Oyo State, was said to have raped the woman under the guise of performing deliverance on her.
Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Akure, on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the victim reported the matter to the police in the town.
“On the 13th November, 2021, one Festus James ‘m’ from Ibadan in Oyo State went to Agbabu village via Ore, claiming to be a prophet and that the Holy Spirit directed him to have a three days’ Holy Ghost Revival in a church in the village.
“The next day, the prophet claimed to have seen a vision concerning a 22 years old lady who was eight months pregnant and told her to wait behind after the programme. He took the pregnant lady into one of the rooms in the mission house under the guise of delivering her from an evil spirit and had carnal knowledge of her.
“The suspect confessed to the committing of the crime.”
Speaking with journalists, the prophet said though he had sex with the woman, he did not rape her.
He said he did not know what came over him when he was carrying out the nefarious act.h
breaking
Gas explosion rocks Ibadan
A gas explosion has occurred along NTA operation burst road before UCH area of Ibadan in Oyo State.
The explosion began around 9pm.
Many buildings went up in flames.
Details soon
breaking
Buhari breaks silence on #EndSARS panel reports, says states must take first action
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he will await the steps taken by states, before taking action on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality.
Buhari, who made this known during a meeting with Mr Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, said so many state governments are involved, and have given different terms of reference to the probe panels.
Recall that the Lagos State Panel of Investigation in its recently leaked report about the Lekki Toll Gate incident revealed that police and officers of the Nigerian Army intentionally killed and maimed armless youths protesting the extrajudicial killings by the Nigerian police.
“We at the Federal have to wait for the steps taken by the states, and we have to allow the system to work. We can’t impose ideas on them. Federal Government has to wait for the reaction of the states,” he said
Speaking on the recent removal of Nigeria from watchlist of countries violating religious freedom, Buhari expressed appreciation, noting that there was freedom of worship in Nigeria, and no one is discriminated against on the basis of his or her faith.
He said education is a priority in the country, “because when you educate a people, there are certain levels they will not fall below.”
He equally appreciated the United States of America for allowing Nigeria to procure military hardware to fight terrorism in the country, and for the training given to Nigerian military.
“It’s helping us to stabilize the situation in the Northeast, and we’ve made a lot of progress since 2015.
“We are doing a lot on security, and the people involved appreciate our efforts.”
