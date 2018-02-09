Ooni gets new queen?

As tradition forbids Yoruba monarchs not to have a queen, those with eagle eyes have noticed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwunsi has secretly married a young Yoruba woman.

With guesses like Bolanle, Kemisola, the new queen is predicted to be from Ile-Ife or Esa-Oke in the State of Osun.

A source in the palace said the public will not be seeing the new Queen as a result of some traditional rules.

Another source revealed that the monarch will marry two or more wives after the present Olori.

He confided in OsunDefender that one of them is Bimbo whose base is in Canada.

As at the time of filling in this report, efforts to speak with Ooni’s media aide, Comrade Moses Olafare proved abortive as messages and calls to him have not been replied.

It will be recalled that Olori Wuraola Zaynab-Otitii whom the Ooni married from the Royal Benin Kingdom parted ways with the monarch sometimes in August, 2017.

According to the former queen, “What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love & exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a Humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you’ve invested, no matter the use of media to silence & manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help!

The former Queen With the Ooni

“The throne is sacred and the attempts to tarnish the name of a Queen, in defense or on behalf of a silent King makes all involved look terrible. Remain dignified in all you do. It’s not the end of the world, but the start of a new chapter and you must turn the page with grace. The world is watching.