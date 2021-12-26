breaking
Ooni breaks silence after Olori Naomi’s divorce post
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has broken silence after his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from him through an Instagram post on December 23.
The 28-year-old prophetess had in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle – @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi – announced an end to her three-year-old marriage with the Ooni.
But in what appears to be a subtle reaction amid the trending controversy, Ooni on his official Facebook page (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II) advised everyone to “reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”.
The Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, told a national daily that the monarch still loves Olori Naomi, and that he was packaging a special gift for her.
The 47-year-old monarch in his post said: “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.
“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.
“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.
“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”
breaking
Kano APC crisis: Buhari denies endorsing faction
President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports that he has endorsed a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.
The president made this known on Saturday in a statement released by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson.
According to Shehu, the statement was issued “to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari”.
He described the claims as “blatantly untrue,” adding that “this cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts”.
“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction,” the statement reads.
“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.”
The crisis of the APC in Kano worsened after parallel congresses were held by two factions on October 18.
The faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau, former minister of education, had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while another camp loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, had elected Abdullahi Abbas.
An appeal committee set up by the national caretaker committee recognised the faction loyal to Ganduje.
The Shekarau faction has since instituted a case in court challenging the decision of the national caretaker committee.
The crisis became heightened when arsonists attacked and burnt the office of the Shekarau faction a few weeks ago
breaking
MASSOB faults DSS on alleged plot to kidnap lawmakers
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has dismissed the warning by the Director of State Services (DSS) that lawmakers may be exposed to kidnapping while on recess during the Yuletide.
MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, said such warning was aimed at creating fear in the lawmakers.
Edeson argued that rather than create fear by sounding a note of warning, the DSS should be proactive in foiling suspected plans to abduct the lawmakers.
He said, “If they gathered such information and know that such a thing was to happen, they should have arrested those people (kidnappers) instead of coming out to make noise. Nigerian security agencies cannot tell you the truth. This is called propaganda.
“They say a bad workman always quarrels with his tools. They just want to seek for attention; they don’t know what to do; so, they try to make noise so that people would be afraid and pretend as if they are working while they are not.
“I don’t see any group of responsible people that would plan to kidnap their representatives. The layman that knows nothing about security cannot be involved in the kidnapping.”
The MASSOB’s spokesman however challenged the DSS to arrest and prosecute those involved in the alleged plan to abduct National Assembly members.
He said, “If there is an atom of truth (in their claim), they (DSS) should arrest and arraign such people and not crying wolf and creating fear because they know these honourable men would be going on recess to celebrate with their families.”
breaking
Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), four other Aso Rock aides test positive for coronavirus
Yusuf Dodo, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), has contracted the coronavirus, as have four other Aso Rock aides, officials say, raising fears of another outbreak sweeping through the ranks of the nation’s top officials.
Others aides said to have contracted the virus include Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu; his chief security officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa; permanent secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar and one other aide.
Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also tested positive for the virus, people close to the administration told NewsDay Nigeria on Saturday.
The diagnoses came as Nigeria recorded more than 1,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The country also recorded two more deaths bringing the country’s death toll to 2,993.
Shehu, who abided by President Buhari’s efforts to play down the coronavirus, is only the latest in a string of people in the president’s circle to contract the virus in the past two weeks.
Shehu in a statement on Saturday confirmed that he was “afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19,” but said he has “no confirmation” of other aides who have contracted the virus.
He, however, said he was already fit but in isolation.
His message reads in part; “I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19. I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.
“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay. Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”
