Friday, April 7, 2023
OnlyFans' favourite MILF' strips to skimpy bikini to flaunt eye-popping curves

OnlyFans' favourite MILF' strips to skimpy bikini to flaunt eye-popping curves

Model Elaina St. James has got fans talking this week by stripping down to a skimpy bikini to flaunt her curves.

The busty brunette, who is known as ‘ OnlyFans’ favourite MILF’, took to Instagram to share the sexy snap.

And her admirers were certainly glad she did, judging by the comments.

The photo saw Elaina, who is from Chicago, US, show off her cleavage, stomach and shapely thighs as she posed in a black and silver bikini.

She posed confidently in the swimwear with one hand behind her head as she let her curves do the talking.

Elaina teamed her flesh-flashing display with glowing makeup which included a touch of liquid eyeliner and glossy red lips.

Meanwhile, her dark locks were wet and scraped back to keep all eyes on her figure.

Captioning the post, Elaina wrote: “New bikini – has little silver metallic threads – can you see them?”

OnlyFans' favourite MILF' strips to skimpy bikini to flaunt eye-popping curves

“Yes I can see them, you have such great curves,” replied one fan.

While another quipped: “Yes honey I can see the threads, but my eyes are on the bigger prize.”

“Such a stunning lady,” chimed in a third.

While a fourth exclaimed: “Just wow, you will be the sexiest women on the beach.”

