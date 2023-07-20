



Onlyfans boxer Daniella Hemsley is taking some time out of the sport after coming under fire for flashing her boobs following her victory over Polish model Ms Danielka at the Kingpyn High-Stakes Tournament semi-finals in Dublin, Ireland. The promotion released a statement apologising for the 22-year-old’s actions and confirmed that she would not be competing at their next event in September.

“As we strive to bring fans the best influencer boxing events possible, we accept that Saturday’s post-fight incident may have offended some viewers and we appreciate that this incident didn’t meet the standards expected from Kingpyn fight nights,” a statement from Kingpyn read. “We apologise fully to anyone upset from the broadcast. The fighter involved in the incident will not be appearing in the final event and has decided to take some time away from boxing. “We will now be turning our attention to the Kingpyn finals, with all of us more determined than ever to hold the greatest night of influencer boxing and showcase the very best sport we all love.”

In a YouTube video uploaded after the statement had been released, Hemsely affirmed she had not been banned by the promotion and is planning to return to action in the winter. “I am not banned from Kingpyn, guys – I have simply decided to take a few weeks off from training to recover,” she said. “And I plan on coming back fighting again, hopefully in the winter.”

Hemsley claims she was given permission to perform the stunt by the promotion and that she had attached tassels onto her nipples, but they had both come off during the bout. Speaking to Alpha Plug after the fight, she said: “I got approval from the promoter, and I was only going to do it if I won, and I did and I got over-excited, and yeah, why not?” “I also apologise to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol,” she added on social media.





