‘Only God will stop Nigeria from breaking up in 2035’ – Primate Ayodele

By Online Editor

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted Nigeria’s break up in 2035 if President Bola Tinubu fails to restructure the country.

Primate Ayodele said Biafra activist, Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho would have no hands in Nigeria’s break up.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Lagos, the cleric said the break up will happen naturally because citizens would be tired of staying together.

According to Ayodele: “We must be very watchful because Nigeria will break up in 2035, only God will stop it.

“If this government fails to restructure Nigeria, the country will break up.

“Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho will have no hands in Nigeria’s break up, the country will break up naturally.

“People will get tired of staying together and they will ask for a referendum that will make it to happen.”

 

