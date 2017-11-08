Onike replaces Akinbode as Chief Missioner of NASFAT

Imam Maruf Onike AbdulAzeez has emerged as the new Chief Missioner of the popular Islamic society, Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT.

Announcing Onike, who hails from the famous Onike’s family of Imam Compound, Oyo, Oyo State, at the weekly Asalatu of the society on Sunday in Alausa, Lagos, NASFAT President Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa said Onike‘s emergence was sequel to series of painstaking and rigorous interviews by both external and internal panels organised for the seven candidates that applied for the vacant position.

Osun State Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was in attendance.

‎He added that the Board of Trustees and the Council of Elders ratified the selection report based on the integrity of the panellists and transparency in the selection process.

‎He holds a first class honour degree in Islamic Studies and currently a Ph.D student in Industrial Engineering at the University of Benin.

Alh. AbdulAzeez is equally a certified trainer of Islamic Education Trust/Dawah Institute of Nigeria and posseses certificates in several courses at IET. He has also attended several both local and overseas courses such as Tony Blair Faith Foundation in empowerment and peace building refresher training course.

Alh. Onike AbdulAzeez is in his early 50`s and is married to Alhaja Sadiat Onike, the NASFAT Women`s Wing Dawah Officer. ‎

Prior to his appointment, Imam AbdulAzeez was the Acting Chief Missioner of the Society, a position he held for six months in line with the constitutional provision following the exit of the former Chief Missioner in April.

AbdulAzeez joined NASFAT about 21 years ago and was the Deputy Chief Missioner to the former Chief Missioner.

Imam AbdulAzeez replaces Sheikh Abdullahi Akinbode, who stepped down after 17 years in office.

His appointment takes immediate effect.