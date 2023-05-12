Friday, May 12, 2023
NEWS

One of world’s oldest wild lions killed in Kenya

Wild lion Loonkiito, 'one of the world's oldest', killed

A 19-year-old male lion, believed to be one of the oldest in the world, has been killed by herders in Kenya after preying on livestock.

The lion, named Loonkiito, died in Olkelunyiet village on Wednesday night after preying on livestock.

The village borders Amboseli National Park – in southern Kenya.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) spokesperson Paul Jinaro said the lion was old and frail and wandered into the village from the park in search of food.

Mr Jinaro could not confirm if he was the oldest lion in the country but noted he was “very old”.

Conservation group Lion Guardians said he was “the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa”. Most lions live to around 13 in the wild.

 Loonkiito’s death has prompted calls for greater measures to protect wildlife from human-wildlife conflict.

 

