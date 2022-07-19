One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable

The Police Force Headquarters said it would investigate the indicting statement of Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and take necessary legal action.

Okiola had, in a trending video, claimed to have formed the One-Million-Boys cultic group, terrorising some parts of Lagos State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure yesterday, said already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Lagos state commissioner of police to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.

Adejobi said the action was premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups, in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, where he claimed to haveº formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos state, the IGP has ordered the CP, Lagos, to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups, in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”