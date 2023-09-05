One killed, scores injured as taskforce, drivers’ clash in Mile 2

One person was on Tuesday morning killed while several others were injured following a bloody clash between the Lagos State Taskforce and suspected hoodlums.

The clash, which took place on the Oshodi- Apapa Expressway around Mile 2 involved policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences.

It was said to have occurred when the taskforce mobilised to Mile 2 axis of the expressway on enforcement against commercial buses driving against traffic flow (one-way).

Reports indicate that the situation spiralled out of control, when hoodlums who came in their numbers, launched attack on the taskforce operatives.

One person was reported to have been shot dead by the operatives.

Benjamin Hundeyin spokesperson of the Lagos police command, who confirmed the incident, said police patrol teams have arrived the scene and have cleared obstacles to the road to ensure free flow of traffic.

He, however, said he could not confirm whether any person died in the incident.

The incident triggered scarcity of public transportation, as commercial drivers withdrew their buses, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded at bus stops along the corridor.

